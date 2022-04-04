Two people arrested after large knife and Class A drugs seized in Milton Keynes

The men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following the search in Cantel Avenue, Downs Barn on Friday.

The warrant was carried out under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.

A large knife, a large quantity of cash, and a quantity of class A and B drugs were seized, say police.

A 48-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug.

A 38-year-old man also from MK has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Both men have been released on bail.