Two people arrested for murder and attempted murder in Milton Keynes

Police officers carrying out a murder investigation following the death of Nagiib Maxamed have made two arrests.

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from the Birmingham area, were arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They remain in police custody at this time.

The arrests relate to an incident around 1.30am on December 27 when police were called to reports of an assault at the Atesh venue in Grafton Gate East at CMK.

Nagiib Maxamed, 28, sadly later died and the cause of death has been given as a stab wound to the chest.

His friends have set up a fund raising appeal in his memory . You can view the story here.