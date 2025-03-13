Two people from Milton Keynes arrested as police seize £320k of drugs as well as weapons in County Lines crackdown

Two people from Milton Keynes have been arrested after a number of addresses were raided and £320,000 worth of drugs seized in a major swoop on a County Lines gang.

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, supported by teams from the Local Policing Command, the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi unit, British Transport Police, the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit and the National Crime Agency, carried out warrants targeting gangs involved in drug dealing across the Eastern region and London.

Noble Walch, aged 37, of Eaton Leys, Milton Keynes and Shenice Rebeiro, aged 35, of Fishermead, Milton Keynes, were two of 23 arrested in the raids.

The teams raided addresses in Hemel Hempstead, Tring and St Albans here in Hertfordshire as well as premises in Bedfordshire, Oxford and North London.

Police swoop to make an arrest. Photo: Herts Police

During the operations 23 people were arrested, and officers seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £320k. Officers also recovered weapons, including three replica firearms, phones and cash.

Of those arrested 17 have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

Emile Kasa-Puna, aged 22, of Holbrook Close, Enfield.

Chacha Mwita, aged 19, of Albert Street, Tring.

Enoch Mwita, aged 20, of Albert Street, Tring.

Adeel Mahmood, aged 24, of Nashleigh Hill, Chesham.

Darren Isaac, aged 53, of Penrose Court, Hemel Hempstead.

Courtney Miller-Cross, aged 26, of Burymead, Stevenage.

Shaun Holligan, aged 26, of no fixed address.

Callum Gates, aged 28, of Westerdale, Hemel Hempstead.

Bryn Pinching, aged 30, of Cuffley Court, Hemel Hempstead.

Phillip Ogundipe, aged 38, of Peregrine Close, Hemel Hempstead.

Noble Walch, aged 37, of Eaton Leys, Milton Keynes.

Shenice Rebeiro, aged 35, of Fishermead, Milton Keynes.

Kaiden Jones, aged 20, Collett Drive, Oxford.

Simon Burte, aged 47, of Baker Street, Luton.

Kevin Nketia, aged 20, of Iddesleigh Road, Bedford.

Angel Lacatus, aged 20, Clyde Square, Hemel Hempstead.

James Stutter, aged 45, of no fixed address.

All have been remanded into custody.

Also arrested were:

A 19-year-old man from London Colney

A 22-year-old man from Chesham.

A 41-year-old man from St Albans.

A 24-year-old man from Tring.

A 49-year-old woman from Tring.

A 39-year-old man from St Albans.

All have been released whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from the constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This operation targeted the numerous drug lines that were supplying drugs into the Hemel Hempstead area, which we have been investigating since January 2025.

“During the operation we searched multiple addresses, seizing tens of thousands of pounds worth of cash and drugs, including a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as three replica handguns.

“As part of the Clear, Hold, Build program we are running in Hemel Hempstead, we are clearing out County Lines gangs and safeguarding vulnerable members of the community who are most at risk.”

“County Lines drug dealing exploits young people, spreads misery, and is closely associated with violence.

Head of Crime and Safeguarding, Detective Chief Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, said: “County Lines drug dealing exploits young people, spreads misery, and is closely associated with violence. Young people drawn into this lifestyle often have unrealistic expectations of wealth and luxury; however, the reality is starkly different. They lose autonomy over their movements and schedules, do not retain any earnings, and face significant risks of serious violence. For those being exploited who wish to escape, support and protection are available through Hertfordshire Constabulary and our partnership initiatives.

“Through multiple arrests, shutting down distribution lines, and confiscating drugs and cash, we are creating a hostile environment for dealers and strongly deterring anyone considering the trafficking of Class A drugs into Hertfordshire.”

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Jonathan Ash-Edwards, said: “County Lines drug supply has a harmful impact on neighbourhoods, which can result in violence, exploitation and people feeling less safe in their community. It is essential that robust enforcement action is taken to disrupt drug supply and close down County Lines operating in Hertfordshire. It was useful to join the early morning operation to get a real sense of how these gangs are operating across county boundaries and see the impressive work the police are doing.

“Hertfordshire is a safe place and I want to keep it that way by ensuring pressure is maintained so that dealers knows they face the real prospect of being arrested if they operate in our county.”

Councillor Simy Dhyani, Deputy Leader of Dacorum Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing and Property Services, said: “Making our neighbourhoods safer has always been a priority for me, and this is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together. Thanks to the Clear, Hold, Build programme and strong partnership efforts, we have made 23 arrests, mostly for drug-related crimes. But this is not just about tackling criminals—it is about protecting vulnerable people and making sure our communities feel safe and supported. We are going to keep up the pressure and make sure county lines gangs have no place in Dacorum”.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in the Force’s Communications Room via the police’s online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

What is Operation Mantis?

The Operation Mantis team was launched in 2018 and is made up of officers who specialise in targeting serious and organised crime. Since May 2019 the team has executed hundreds of search warrants, more than 460 arrests and seized over £630,000 in cash. This has led to numerous county lines gangs being dismantled and offenders sentenced to more than 840 years in prison in total.

What is county lines?

County lines is the name given to describe drug dealing, which involves criminal networks from urban areas expanding their activities into smaller towns and rural areas.

It often involves the exploitation of children, as gangs use young people and those with mental health or addiction problems to transport drugs and money. These gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of local vulnerable adults by force or coercion in a practice referred to as ‘cuckooing’.

Dealers typically use a single phone line to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs to customers. The phone line is highly valuable and is protected through violence and intimidation.

What is Cuckooing?

Cuckooing is the term used when gangs establish a base in the location they are targeting, often taking over the homes of vulnerable adults by force or coercion.

How to spot the signs that cuckooing might be happening in your neighbourhood:

Lots of different people coming and going from an address during the day and at night.

Suspicious smells coming from the property.

Windows covered or curtains closed all of the time.

Cars pulling up to or near to the house for a short period of time.

An increase in anti-social behaviour around the property.

Help and support for those with drug addiction:

If someone you know has a drug problem, they can get help by contacting Talk to Frank on 0800 77 66 00.