Two people injured in mass fight involving machete at Milton Keynes city centre

Two groups of males were involved in the fight, which happened at around 9.05pm on Sunday close to Iconic Cuts and the Nuffield Health entrance.

One of the males of the first group produced a machete and used it against members of the other group.

Two people suffered injuries before they ran away, with the two groups leaving the Xscape building in different directions, say police

The fight happened in the Xscape building at Central Milton Keynes

Advertisement

A teenage boy and a man in his early twenties suffered injuries and they both required hospital treatment. The teenager remains in hospital, while the man has since been discharged.

The offender who had the machete is described as a black male, aged in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket over a hooded grey top, black trainers and a face covering.

The second male who was not holding the machete, is also a black male, aged in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and black trainers.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested in connection with this incident and have been released on police bail.

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Camp, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a significant altercation which has resulted in two people suffering injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Xscape building on Sunday evening who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220431430. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The spokesman added: “We remain absolutely determined to reduce knife-related crime in Milton Keynes and harsh consequences can be expected for those who carry knives.

Advertisement