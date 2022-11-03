Two people injured in road collision where driver failed to stop on A5 at Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision on the A5 northbound this morning.

Two vehicles were involved but one of them drove off.

At around 5.55am today (Thursday), the two vehicles were in collision between the Kelly’s Kitchen roundabout and the A4146.

The A5 northbound was closed for a while after the collision

One of the vehicles was a red Mercedes C class and the other was an “unknown black vehicle”, whose driver failed to stop at the scene. say police, who closed the road afterwards.

Two women from the Mercedes, both aged in their 40s, were taken to hospital.

Investigating officer PC Tom Walker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “This collision has occurred this morning. The unknown black vehicle was travelling in lane one of the A5 and was then in collision with the red Mercedes, which was in lane two.”

He added: “As a result of the collision, the two occupants of the Mercedes have been taken to hospital, but the driver of the black vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the A5 this morning and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision.

“If you witnessed the collision, please also get in touch.”

You can contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 43220494851 or by making a report online on the Thames Valley Police website.