Two police community support officers win awards for dedicated service in Milton Keynes

Two members of the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team have been honoured with awards.

PCSO Arlene Ormston and PC Andy Hipkin won Buckinghamshire Police Officer of the Year titles in the official 2021 Community Policing Awards.

PCSO Ormston covers some of the rural areas in MK, while PC Hipkin's patch is Central Milton Keynes.

The two officers are pictured at the awards ceremony

The judges heard PCSO Ormston had built up a "great relationship" with the farmers and rural communities in MK. She has set up Neighbourhood Watch schemes, always attends community forums and parish council meetings and is seen as the ‘go to’ person for help.

She is described by her nominators as "truly outstanding" and a "true super star".

She said: “It has always been very important to me that the area that I cover knows who their PCSO is or that they are able to ask someone who will know who their PCSO is.

“There are so many different ways to reach out to people and I try and engage on every level with all of my rural villages so for them to nominate me for this award means a lot to me. One of my main goals in life has been achieved; being PCSO of the Year 2021 for Buckinghamshire.”

Neighbourhood officer PC Hipkin was described as incredibly committed, always willing to help and having “a vault of knowledge” of the area he covers.

The judges heard he has become the face of policing in the city centre and his calm demeanour and relaxed approach puts him in good stead when engaging with those who don’t normally speak to police.

In one example, he was able to work with a victim of cuckooing to understand what they had been subject to, allowing protection and support measures to be put in place. The victim is now doing well.

One nominator said “I feel a lot safer with Andy about and it’s really nice to have someone so invested in the community and who enjoys learning about the residents so he knows how to help them best.”

PC Hipkin said: “I feel incredibly humbled and honoured on winning this award. I have worked tirelessly with the city centre community and built up excellent relationships with partners and my locals, this is as much about them as it is about me, and makes me proud to work on my neighbourhood.”