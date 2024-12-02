Two police officers commended for their efforts to reduce knife crime in Milton Keynes

Two police sergeants have been commended by the chief constable for their efforts to cut down knife crime in the city.

Sergeants Tom Neilson and Colin Pricket led the delivery of Operation Dina, a local initiative targeting those involved in violence, knife crime and drugs.

The move was in response to a surge in serious vioence in Milton Keynes, where there were four tragic knife-relation fatalities in the first 13 weeks of 2022.

The aftermath presented city police officers with a “challenging and complex situation” as well as genral unrest among residents, said Chief Constable Jason Hogg, but the two sergeants rose to the challenge.

Sergeant Colin Prickett and Sergeant Tom Neilson receive their awards

Operation Dina targeted those involved in violence, knife crime and drugs and ran between May 1 2022 and March 1 2023.

It resulted in 338 arrests, 164 charges, 740 stop and searches and 107 weapons recovered. These results highlight the operation’s success in disrupting serious violence and knife crime, and ultimately reducing threats to community safety.

Now, during a ceremony at Thames Valley Police’s Sulhamstead training centre, Mr Hogg has commended Tom and Colin for their outstanding response and leadership in addressing serious violence and knife crime in Milton Keynes.

Throughout the operation, Sergeants Neilson and Prickett demonstrated exceptional commitment, adaptability and leadership, often adjusting plans at the last minute and sacrificing their personal time to ensure its success, he said.

Sergeant Tom Neilson said: “I am extremely proud to have undertaken this work and been able to contribute to making Milton Keynes a safer city for the great communities that live within it.

Sergeant Colin Prickett said: “I am proud to be recognised for 18 months of dedication to tackling serious violence and knife crime in Milton Keynes, and a big thank you to all the officers that bought into the operation and contributed to making it a success.”