Two police officers reveal how they were attacked by knifeman as they tried to protect members of the public in Milton Keynes

Two plucky police officers who were attacked by a knifeman have been recognised for their bravery.

PCs Guy Wagstaff and Adam Ford were called to an incident in Milton Keynes last June, when a man was threatening to stab members of the public with a knife.

He had escaped other local officers and PC's Wagstaff and Ford chased after him - only to be attacked themselves and have the blade pointed at them.

PC Guy Wagstaff (left) and PC Adam Ford

PC Wagstaff tried to use Taser to disarm the offender, but it was ineffective and he ended up being stabbed multiple times. Thankfully the knife did not penetrate his stab vest.

The PC kicked his assailant onto the floor using a leg sweep, but the attacks kept coming, say police.

Using a ballistic shield, PC Ford then managed to jump onto the man and pin him to the floor.

PC Wagstaff said: “We got him on the floor and with the help of local officers, we could detain him. We got him in a ground pin, but he wasn’t making any sense. He was very emotionally and mentally disturbed. We thought he was having a mental health episode due to drugs. Eventually we managed to get control of him, handcuffed him and arrested him.”

It was not until after the incident that PC Wagstaff learnt he had been stabbed multiple times, only to be saved by his protective vest.

He said: “It just all happened so quickly. It was early in the morning and before we knew it we were going from zero to 100% adrenalin. We just had to rely on our training. The last thing I wanted to do was draw my Glock.”

PC Ford said: “The pressure was on because we knew that if we hadn’t located him immediately, he could have access to other potential victims or members of the public. It became one of those instances in your career where you know, it is very, very serious and that your crew mate is under threat. Adrenalin and your training kick in.

“All we wanted to do was get between the threat and other members of the public and prevent them or colleagues getting injured. It was a scary situation. And if that knife had hit Guy in the wrong place, it could have been a really different story.”

The culprit was sectioned after a mental health assessment.

The two brace PCs have now won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award. They will join 12 other colleagues from across the Thames Valley Police area at the prestigious annual Bravery Awards this Thursday.

Craig O’Leary, Thames Valley Police Federation Chair, said: “All colleagues are really proud of Guy and Adam. They were in serious danger that day, dealing with a dangerous and unpredictable situation.

“In the finest tradition of British policing they went towards the danger when others would run in the opposite way. That is what police officers do.

“This pair put themselves in between the knifeman and others in the best way that they could, saving the public, the offender and the public from serious injury. They well and truly deserve this award.”

PC Wagstaff said: “I feel very humbled to have won this award. To me it was just a job on the day and that was it. I didn’t think any more of it after that.”

PC Ford said: “We feel proud as well, to be doing the job that we’re doing. We’re pleased no-one was seriously injured. The male got the help he needed and it was a job well done. I was very surprised to have won this award but really proud to be doing what we’re doing.”