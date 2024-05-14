Two robbers threaten violence on victims at Milton Keynes city centre
The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Wednesday (8/5), in South Seventh Street.
Two males approached a group and threatened one of them, demanding the victim hand over their jacket.
They then approached another member of the group and demanded they hand over their phone.
The offenders took the property and ran off in the direction of Oldbrook via Petersfield Green.
One offender was described as a black male, 5ft 2ins tall and was wearing all black clothing and a balaclava. The second offender was described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a black tracksuit and a beanie hat.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Olivia Conrad-Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are investigating this robbery and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
“If you witnessed this incident, we would ask you to please contact us using our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240213718.“If you do not wish to speak to the police please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information 100% anonymously.”