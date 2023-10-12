News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

Two scary attempted robberies, one involving a knife, happen within minutes of each other in Milton Keynes

Police believe they are linked
By Sally Murrer
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for two knife-carrying masked crooks who tried to rob a shop and then a filling station on Saturday evening.

The first disturbing incident occurred on Saturday at 8.50pm at the One Stop store on White Horse Drive in Emerson Valley.

Two offenders, both in their twenties and wearing face coverings, entered the store and approached the staff member behind the counter to demand money.

Police are seeking witnesses to two attempted robberies that happened on Saturday night in Milton KeynesPolice are seeking witnesses to two attempted robberies that happened on Saturday night in Milton Keynes
Police are seeking witnesses to two attempted robberies that happened on Saturday night in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

The victim, a man in his thirties refused to hand over any cash but the men promptly helped themselves to 20 bottles of beer and left.

They walked out in the direction of the underpass towards the Bletchley area.

Four minutes later, they struck at the BP Garage on Emerson Valley. This time the female cashier, who was in her fifties was threatened with a knife but bravely refused to give any money.

Again the offenders made off.

Police are linking the two incidents and have appealed for witnesses.

The offenders were both of slim build and were wearing all black clothing with their faces covered.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charles Cox, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed one or both of these incidents to please get in touch. We believe that the incidents are linked and were committed by the same offenders.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas to check CCTV and door cam footage.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230451299. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”