Two scary attempted robberies, one involving a knife, happen within minutes of each other in Milton Keynes

Police are searching for two knife-carrying masked crooks who tried to rob a shop and then a filling station on Saturday evening.

The first disturbing incident occurred on Saturday at 8.50pm at the One Stop store on White Horse Drive in Emerson Valley.

Two offenders, both in their twenties and wearing face coverings, entered the store and approached the staff member behind the counter to demand money.

The victim, a man in his thirties refused to hand over any cash but the men promptly helped themselves to 20 bottles of beer and left.

They walked out in the direction of the underpass towards the Bletchley area.

Four minutes later, they struck at the BP Garage on Emerson Valley. This time the female cashier, who was in her fifties was threatened with a knife but bravely refused to give any money.

Again the offenders made off.

Police are linking the two incidents and have appealed for witnesses.

The offenders were both of slim build and were wearing all black clothing with their faces covered.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charles Cox, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed one or both of these incidents to please get in touch. We believe that the incidents are linked and were committed by the same offenders.

“We would also like to appeal to those residents in the surrounding areas to check CCTV and door cam footage.

