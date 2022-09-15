Two teenagers arrested for entering school and scaring pupils in Milton Keynes
Police have arrested two young intruders who jumped over a fence into an MK school and scared pupils.
Eye witnesses to the drama at Stantonbury School claimed the teens were armed with a machete and a wooden pole when they sprang into the grounds yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.
But the school has denied this and insist no knives were brought onto the premises.
Associate Principal Ben Wilson put out a statement on the school’s Facebook page saying: “You may be aware of an incident that happened this afternoon at school. I can confirm that the police have made two arrests….
"The two individuals were immediately identified and picked up by senior management as they entered the school grounds. The police were called and the two young people left the site.”
Mr Wilson added: “I wanted to reassure you that no knives were brought onto or found on the school grounds and every measure was taken to ensure both students and staff remained safe.”
However, a police spokesman confirmed today (Thursday) that two boys were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Some parents claim their children were so scared that they fled the school grounds. “They felt vulnerable and some have anxiety… They thought the intruders were armed with a machete and a wooden pole,” said one mum.
She is now calling for more security around the school and the fencing made high enough to stop intruders.
Other parents have praised staff for the swift way in which they dealt with the incident.
"There was no danger. The school acted really well,” said one mum.