Police are on the hunt for a pair of teenagers who robbed an electric bike from a pensioner in Milton Keynes.

On Wednesday (9 November), an elderly man was pushed off his bike by two young offenders.

At around 1.50pm on Dansteed Way, between the Rooksley roundabout and Deltic Avenue, the teenagers shoved the man before making off with his vehicle.

Police have launched an appeal for information today

They left in the direction of Deltic Avenue, towards Garratt Drive.

Witness reports state the first suspect is a white boy aged between 15 to 18 years old, over 5 foot eight inches tall, of medium build and he was wearing dark clothes.

The second boy is described as a white boy, aged between 15 to 18 years old, around five foot eight inches tall, he is of medium build and was wearing dark clothes.

Investigator Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“Anyone who may have dash-cam or video footage of this incident are asked to send this to us via our dedicated portal.

“You can also get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220505517.