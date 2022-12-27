News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Two women seriously injured after attempted double murder in Central Milton Keynes today

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Sally Murrer
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 3:38pm

Two women sustained serious injuries in an attempted double murder in Central Milton Keynes in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the incident, which at 3.19am in South Fifth Street.

A police spokesman said this afternoon: “A Grey Mercedes Benz A Class collided with two females, a woman in her twenties and a woman in her thirties, on South Fifth Street.”

Police are seeking witnesses to an attempted double murder
Most Popular

He added: “Both women sustained serious injuries, and were taken to hospital where they remain.”

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and have asked for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference 43220578130.