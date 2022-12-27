Two women seriously injured after attempted double murder in Central Milton Keynes today

Two women sustained serious injuries in an attempted double murder in Central Milton Keynes in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with the incident, which at 3.19am in South Fifth Street.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said this afternoon: “A Grey Mercedes Benz A Class collided with two females, a woman in her twenties and a woman in her thirties, on South Fifth Street.”

Police are seeking witnesses to an attempted double murder

He added: “Both women sustained serious injuries, and were taken to hospital where they remain.”