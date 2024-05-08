Two young boys spotted with dangerous weapons during argument in Milton Keynes park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two boys as young as 14 were seen brandishing an axe and a metal baseball bat during an after-school altercation in a popular park.

Police were called to Wolverton recreational park at around 4.50pm on Tuesday April 30. No arrests have been made since and now they have issued a witness appeal.

Officers say two males were seen with the weapons during the argument. One offender is described as a 14 year old Asian male, wearing black jeans and a black coat. The second offender is described as a 14 year old male, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a Nike hoodie.

Police are seeking witnesses

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “No-one was injured in the incident. No-one has been arrested...”