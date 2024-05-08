Two young boys spotted with dangerous weapons during argument in Milton Keynes park
Two boys as young as 14 were seen brandishing an axe and a metal baseball bat during an after-school altercation in a popular park.
Police were called to Wolverton recreational park at around 4.50pm on Tuesday April 30. No arrests have been made since and now they have issued a witness appeal.
Officers say two males were seen with the weapons during the argument. One offender is described as a 14 year old Asian male, wearing black jeans and a black coat. The second offender is described as a 14 year old male, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a Nike hoodie.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “No-one was injured in the incident. No-one has been arrested...”
“If you have any information about either the incident or location of the weapon, call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 43240199086.”