Two young boys spotted with dangerous weapons during argument in Milton Keynes park

They were around 14 years old, say police
By Sally Murrer
Published 8th May 2024, 11:20 BST
Two boys as young as 14 were seen brandishing an axe and a metal baseball bat during an after-school altercation in a popular park.

Police were called to Wolverton recreational park at around 4.50pm on Tuesday April 30. No arrests have been made since and now they have issued a witness appeal.

Officers say two males were seen with the weapons during the argument. One offender is described as a 14 year old Asian male, wearing black jeans and a black coat. The second offender is described as a 14 year old male, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a Nike hoodie.

Police are seeking witnessesPolice are seeking witnesses
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “No-one was injured in the incident. No-one has been arrested...”

“If you have any information about either the incident or location of the weapon, call us on 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 43240199086.”