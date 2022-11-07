Unmarked HGV 'spy truck' to catch drivers from Milton Keynes and elsewhere breaking the law on UK's busiest road

A fleet of unmarked and derestricted HGV ‘Supercabs’ are to patrol the M25 in bid to reduce road collisions and catch drivers breaking the law.

Operation Orbital has been launched today (Monday) with Thames Valley Police, which is the force in charge of Milton Keynes, along with the Met, City of London, Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Surrey police.

National Highways has provided the trucks and teamed up with forces across the South East to introduce the patrols on one most important routes in the region. Officers are on the lookout for drivers of all types of vehicles committing mobile phone, seatbelt, mobile phone and other safety offences.

The operation will also see enforcement agencies including DVSA and the Police carry out spot safety checks on vans and lorries for road worthiness, secure loads, weight, and drivers’ hours to help keep drivers on the M25 network safe.

Colin Evans, Regional Safety Programme Manager for National Highways in the South East, said: “Over 7,500 vehicles travel round the M25 every hour, ranging from commuters getting to work to haulage firms delivering goods along the route or overseas.

“The vast majority of drivers obey the law but a few are risking potentially devastating consequences by not carrying out appropriate checks before setting off or by driving dangerously.

“The two weeks of action will see enforcement agencies carrying out checks along the M25 to help improve safety for everyone.”

The National Highways Supercab looks like any other lorry

The HGV Supercabs are fitted with wide-angle cameras, which allow police officers to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour by pulling up alongside vehicles. The drivers are then pulled over by police cars following a short distance behind.

The cabs have derestricted speed limiters, which means they can travel at speeds up to the national speed limit, and have flashing lights for use in an emergency.

To launch the campaign, National Highways has released startling video footage of an HGV driver seen travelling along the M4 late last year while holding two mobile phones, one to each ear.

What he didn’t realise was the vehicle travelling alongside him was an unmarked Supercab – and there were two police officers inside.

National Highways has teamed up with police forces in the south east for the Supercab patrols

The incident is one of of more than 31,000 offences recorded officers in the Supercabs since the national safety initiative was launched by National Highways, formerly Highways England.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Roads Policing, Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “Operation Orbital is a successful collaboration between the police and National Highways. We remain committed to tackling those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and the safety of others on our roads by allowing themselves to be distracted while driving.

The consequences of these actions are often devastating. We will continue to work alongside National Highways on Operation Orbital and will take action against drivers who ignore the risks.”

The DVSA’s Director of Enforcement, Marian Kitson, said: “Dangerous and reckless drivers and operators who cut corners on road safety can have devastating consequences.