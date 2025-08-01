An urgent notification has been issued to a secure training centre in Milton Keynes in response to the serious risk of harm to children.

The notification has been issued to Oakhill Secure Training Centre in response to an Ofsted inspection of the facility, which found that there were serious and systemic failures.

As part of the urgent notification process, the Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood has to respond within 28 days outlining how the care, safety and wellbeing of children at the centre will be improved in the immediate and longer term.

An urgent notification was previously issued against Oakhill Secure Training Centre in 2021, while the facility was graded as inadequate in October 2024.

Oakhill STC. Picture: Google Maps

The full report of the inspection has yet to be published, but some of its key findings have been outlined in an open letter to the Secretary of State from His Majesty’s Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver.

The letter states”: There are profoundly serious and systemic failures that mean children have been and remain at risk of harm.

“Safeguarding systems are in disarray with failures to report serious matters, including in a timely manner, to local authority children’s services and the local authority designated officer.”

The director of the centre and one of two deputy directors were formally suspended from their duties on July 20, with the other deputy director recently dismissed from their employment at the facility.

An interim director, with more than 20 years of experience in children’s services, as well as a new deputy director, started work on July 14.

The letter also details how between November 2024 and July 13 2025, 23 staff members were suspended, with 16 of these suspensions related to allegations about their conduct with children.

Five of the 23 investigations are still ongoing, with 18 resulting in various actions from management, including in some cases dismissal.

Since July 14 2025, seven more staff members were suspended in relation to their conduct with children.

Among the issues highlighted in the letter were that children experienced unintentional pain during the use of physical restraint by staff, and that some children lived in unsanitary conditions, due to the deterioration in the quality of the living units.

Other concerns raised were that sensitive information such as children’s offence details, or private information about staff were frequently shared inappropriately by some staff members to children.

The Citizen understands that violence, self-harm and use of force have all reduced over the past six months.

According to the centre’s website, the facility has accommodation for up to 80 young people across three house blocks.

A spokesperson for Oakhill STC told the Citizen: “The safety and welfare of children at Oakhill STC is our highest priority and we take the Ofsted inspection findings extremely seriously.

“We are working collaboratively with the YCS and HMPPS to develop a robust action plan to address the concerns raised.”

