News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Van driver denies causing serious injury crash on A5 between Towcester and Milton Keynes

Motorist suffered subdural haematoma after car shunted in 7.30am collision at Old Stratford roundabout

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:33 BST

A van driver has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury in a crash on the A5 between Milton Keynes and Towcester in October 2022.

Gareth James Mundy pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention when a Citroen Berlingo heading south on Watling Street was in collision with a stationary vehicle waiting at traffic lights at 7.30am at the Old Stratford roundabout.

Documents from Northampton Magistrates’ Court revealed another driver involved in the collision suffered a head injury, in the form of a subdural haematoma, multiple lacerations to his face and body, and bruising as their car was shunted into others waiting at lights.

A man was seriously injured in a crash at the Old Stratford roundabout in October last yearA man was seriously injured in a crash at the Old Stratford roundabout in October last year
A man was seriously injured in a crash at the Old Stratford roundabout in October last year
Most Popular

Mundy, aged 51, of Meadow View, Pottersbury, elected trial by jury and was remanded on unconditional bail until June 28 ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court.