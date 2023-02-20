Van driver pleads guilty to causing the death of Milton Keynes man by careless driving

A van driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 46-year-old Milton Keynes man by careless driving on the A5.

The van driver, 47, pleaded guilty to causing the death of the motorcyclist through careless driving on the A5 in Northamptonshire after the fatal collision at around 3.15pm on March 25, 2022, near the Narrow Boat public house in Weedon.

A white Mercedes Sprinter Van was involved in a collision with a red Honda motorbike as they both headed towards Towcester on the A5 and the biker was thrown from his vehicle into a ditch.

Michael Cox, aged 47, from Dunstable, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on February 20 charged with causing death by careless driving.

The motorcyclist - who was later identified as 46-year-old Milton Keynes man, Ronnie Peters - was declared dead at the scene.

Cox pleaded guilty to the offence and he will be sentenced at Northampton Magistrates' Court at 10am on May 9, 2023.