Vandals ‘severely’ damage hospice wishing well in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of criminal damage at Willen Hospice.

Between 12am and 8.30am on Monday (December 17) a wishing well containing a collection box at Willen Hospice was severely damaged. The well is located on park land near the footpath around Willen Lake.

Nothing was stolen during the incident and the collection box is still intact.

Investigating officer PC Emma Pullen, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who has information regarding this disgraceful crime. The money contained in the box is donated to help those in need, it is fortunate that nothing was stolen.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious or have any information that could assist this investigation then please get in touch.

“You can contact us using the online form on our website or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43180384096. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”