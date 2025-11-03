Vehicle with dangerous defects and ‘borrowed’ from disqualified driver seized by police on A5 in Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Team said they pulled over ‘the clunker’, another word for a dilapidated vehicle, as it had no MOT.
Officers found the driver was uninsured, with the driver claiming he was ‘borrowing’ the vehicle from a friend.
The friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be a disqualified driver.
The vehicle, which police said had dangerous defects including multiple missing wheel nuts, was seized.
The driver was reported for no insurance, while the passenger was reported for permitting the vehicle to be used without insurance and having no MOT.