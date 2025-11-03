Police seized this vehicle on the A5 in Milton Keynes which had no insurance or MOT. Pic: TVP Roads Policing.

A vehicle with dangerous defects, and which was ‘borrowed’ from a disqualified driver, has been seized by police on the A5 in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Team said they pulled over ‘the clunker’, another word for a dilapidated vehicle, as it had no MOT.

Officers found the driver was uninsured, with the driver claiming he was ‘borrowing’ the vehicle from a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The friend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be a disqualified driver.

The vehicle, which police said had dangerous defects including multiple missing wheel nuts, was seized.

The driver was reported for no insurance, while the passenger was reported for permitting the vehicle to be used without insurance and having no MOT.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.