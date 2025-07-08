'Very young boys' launch sickening race hate attack on 10 Hindu women during outing to Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

A peaceful trip to Willen Lake turned to horror for a group of Hindu women when they were physically and verbally attacked by three boys, all believed to be under the age of 13.

The 10 women were enjoying a boat ride on the lake when the trio struck, allegedly throwing stones, shouting Islamic slogans and using religiously-charged slurs.

It is claimed one of the boys, who are all believed to be aged under 13, even hurled a large log at the victims.

The women felt cornered and shaken and one was so scared that she is said to have suffered a ‘full-blown panic attack’.

Willen Lake, Photo: Jane Russell for National World.

“This appears to be a racially and religiously motivated hate incident targeting Hindus,” said a spokesperson for Insight UK, an advocacy group and social movement of British Hindus and Indians.

They have posted details of the attack on their X page, urging witnesses to come forward and the authorities to take appropriate action against the young culprits.

The nature of the boys’ threats and their young age “raise serious concerns about possible radicalisation or grooming” of minors involved in such hate-driven behaviour, they say.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 15 at around 5.45pm at Willen Lake, but no details or appeals have been released by Thames Valley Police, according to the Hindu community. A video was allegedly taken at the scene but no arrests have been made, it is claimed.

A general view of the area around Willen Lake. Photo: Jane Russell, National World

The MK Citizen has approached Thames Valley Police for comment and we await their response.

British Hindus, the non-profit organisation that aims to promote the success of over one million Hindus across the UK, has also shared details of the incident on its Facebook page and is joining the call for action to be taken about what appears to about rising anti-Hindu hate in the UK.

A spokesperson for British Hindus said: “This latest Hinduphobic attack comes weeks after three Hindu teenagers were physically assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Harrow, London. The victims were reportedly asked about their religion before being attacked, resulting in hospitalisation due to their injuries.”

If you witness or experience hate incidents, remember to:

- Gather evidence - photos, videos, descriptions

- Report to authorities and support services for help and advice.

- Support each other and speak out against hate.

“Let’s stand together against hate and ensure everyone’s safety,” Insight UK added.