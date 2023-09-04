News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Victim in his 30s hospitalised after attack in Milton Keynes

Two men have been arrested
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised after he was seriously injured in an attack in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 1.30pm on Friday (September 1) in Radcliffe Street.

The victim sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty, and committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Detective Inspector Mark Hill said: “We are asking for the public’s assistance and would ask anyone with information or any dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can provide their information online, quoting reference 43230392323.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”