A man in his 30s has been hospitalised after he was seriously injured in an attack in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 1.30pm on Friday (September 1) in Radcliffe Street.

The victim sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of duty, and committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Detective Inspector Mark Hill said: “We are asking for the public’s assistance and would ask anyone with information or any dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can provide their information online, quoting reference 43230392323.