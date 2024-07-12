Victim manages to snatch back bag from thugs during attempted robbery in Stony Stratford
The incident happened shortly before midday yesterday (Thursday), on Wolverton Road, near the Domino’s Pizza takeaway.
The victim (a woman in her 50s) manged to yank back her bag before the men fled.
Both offenders are described as around 5ft 6ins tall, under the age of 20, wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms and grey hoodies.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attempted robbery, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward.
“We are also asking anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist our enquiry to please upload it our online portal or if you have information please call 101, quoting reference 43240328892.
“Or if you do not wish to speak to police then you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”