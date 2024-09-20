Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after two moped riders armed with a machete chased a victim in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place just after 3pm on Monday (September 16) between Knebworth Gate and Hainhalt Avenue, next to Giffard Park.

A man and a teenage boy riding a moped, and a third person on foot approached and then chased a victim, while brandishing a machete.

The victim ran towards some local shops, with the offenders then ending their pursuit of the victim.

Police in MK are appealing for witnesses.

The moped is described as a 2006/2007 plate moped in a Khaki green colour.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, with the first offender described as a 20-year-old white male, wearing a black balaclava, grey windbreaker with black jogging bottoms and black Nike airforce trainers.

The second offender is described as a 17-year-old boy and was wearing a black hoodie, with the hood up.

The victim was not injured after the ordeal, with police now seeking footage of the incident, and appealing from anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC William Marrable said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to please contact us if it has captured the incident.

“You can make a report online or call us on 101, quoting reference 43240445669.”

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.