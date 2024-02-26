Victim treated in hospital following group attack outside Milton Keynes nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has suffered a broken nose after a fight broke out outside a nightclub in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a group of men attacked a 19-year-old outside Pop World at 3.15am on Saturday (February 24).

The victim sustained facial bruising as well as a broken nose and cuts to his mouth after the fight in the 12th Street area, which progressed over the road.

Police arrested four suspects.

Police say the assault is not knife crime related.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Hollie Cromarty said: “This was a serious assault which has resulted in the victim requiring treatment in hospital.

“There is an increased police presence in the area while we investigate and I’d like to ask anyone with any information to come forward.

“If you saw this fight, or have any other information which you think could be relevant, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43240087365.