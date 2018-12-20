Video captures the moment Thames Valley Police cars spin van caught going the WRONG WAY up motorway with driver four times over limit

A shocking Thames Valley Police video shows a drunken van driver going the wrong way on the motorway before being spun by officers.

The incredible footage shows the drink driver weaving up to wrong side of the motorway until it collides with a police car and spins out of control.

A still from the dashcam footage

Lee Johnson, aged 44, was arrested by officers after driving the wrong way on the M4 on Saturday.

Video shows Johnson heading up the westbound carriageway as traffic passes him going the other way, while the lights of a police rolling roadblock head towards him.

Shocking Thamevs Valley Police dash cam video shows a terrifying game of chicken with Johnson barrelling straight towards a police car in the fast lane.

Officers swerve past him at the last second and then skilfully tap his Citoren Berlingo van with their vehicle, causing it to spin out, bringing it safely to a halt.

The van was going the wrong way on the motorway

Senior investigating officer, Gaz Doughty said: “Thames Valley Police received multiple reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way along the motorway between junctions 11 to 12 at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

“Roads policing officers were deployed and implemented a rolling road block from junction 11, heading towards the vehicle, a red Citroen Berlingo van.

“Moments later, the vehicle was sighted by the officers heading straight for them.

“Despite the obvious risks to themselves and potential for sustaining injuries, the officers made a fast time decision to make deliberate contact with the suspect car to bring it to a halt and thereby prevent it getting past them and head on into members of the public.

Police spun the van to stop the drunken motorist

Lee Johnson, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was later found to be almost four times over the prescribed drink drive limit.

Johnson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst over the limit and driving without insurance at court on Monday.

He is due to be sentenced in the New Year.

Officer Doughty added: “Thankfully, due to the swift police response, no-one was injured during this incident, but unfortunately far too often we see the death and destruction caused by drug and drink-driving."