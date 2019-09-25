Video from scene as body is found slumped against car charging point in Milton Keynes

A dead body has been found slumped up against an electric car charging point in Milton Keynes.

The body, that of male, was discovered about an hour ago.

Police at the scene

The area is cordoned off but the Coachway is operating as normal.

Police have covered the body with a blue blanket and are currently preparing to move it.

The coachway is just outside Newport Pagnell, close to Juntion 14 of the M1.

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called this morning at about 8.40am following reports that the body of a man had been found in the Coachway, Milton Keynes.

"Officers attended the scene, where they remain at this time. The body has not yet been identified but the man is believed to be in his late twenties to mid-thirties. The death is not believed to be suspicious."