Video from scene of ongoing police siege situation in Milton Keynes after reports of man with firearm

Video footage shows armed police at the scene of a siege situation in Milton Keynes this evening.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to a property in Baxter Close at around 2pm today (21/10) following a report of a man with a firearm.

Pictures from the scene in Milton Keynes

Armed officers and negotiators are currently on scene and are negotiating with the man as they work to resolve the situation.

Baxter Close is closed as officers deal with the incident and members of the public are asked to avoid the immediate area.

Chief Inspector Kelly Gardner, Deputy LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “There will be an increased police presence in the local area as officers work to resolve this incident.

“This is contained and taking place at a residential property.

Pictures from the scene

“If you have any concerns please approach and speak to an officer or call the non-emergency number 101."

Further updates will follow when available.