Video from the scene as police cordon off Furzton Lake in Milton Keynes after clothing found in the water

Video from the scene this evening (Tuesday June 4th) as police have cordon off parts of Furzton Lake in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed an item of clothing has been found in the lake this afternoon.

Picture from the scene

Underwater search and recovery officers are also at the scene alongside police.

This video was taken from the edge of the cordon at Furzton this evening.

Furzton lake was on 19-year-old Leah Croucher's route to work on the morning she disappeared on February 15. Police say it is too early to comment on whether the discovery is in any way connected to that or any investigation.

