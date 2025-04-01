Video: Man dies in police shooting outside Milton Keynes Central rail station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man carrying a firearm has been shot dead by police outside the city’s rail station.

Members of the public reported a huge police presence just before1pm and heard gunshots shortly afterwards.

Roads were closed and a police helicopter was overhead.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told the Citizen: "Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, at 12.55pm today (Tuesday April 1).

"Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

"Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.”

The spokesperson added: "There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.

"We will provide more details as soon as we are able to."

An area outside the station has been cordoned off and it is understood some bus services were disrupted from going to nearby stops.

The incident and the gunshots have been reported on social media, causing some people to ask if it was an April Fool spoof.

Sadly, this is not the case.