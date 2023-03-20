Video shows 12 police cars responding to late night incident in Milton Keynes

News you can trust since 1981
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 22:06 GMT- 1 min read

A video showing 12 police cars responding to a late night incident in Milton Keynes has been posted on a community Facebook page.

At around 9pm, a video showing Thames Valley Police out in force in Fenny Stratford was posted live on the Milton Keynes Community Hub Facebook page.

"There were around 12 police cars at the scene with people running down Watling Terrace,” the post claims.

A screenshot from the video of the incident in Fenny Stratford, MK.
“According to residents the scene is now being cleared and all seems under control.”

More on this as we get it.