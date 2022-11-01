A young man has been jailed and ordered to have his car destroyed after being caught cruising dangerously along a city road.

Ryan Page, aged 23, of Westbury Lane in Newport Pagnell, was spotted drifting round a roundabout in his “heavily modified” and unroadworthy car.

He was “completely oblivious” that a police car was approaching him. But when he noticed, he sped off along Snowdon Drive on Winterhill at speeds of up to 7omph, say police.

He then drove over another roundabout and bounced to a dramatic stop before leaving his car and fleeing police on foot.

Page was caught by the officers and was last week found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court of one count of dangerous driving. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

The judge also ordered his car to be forfeited and destroyed and told him to pay £800 in costs.

Police caught his dangerous driving on camera on March 6 this year and have this week released the dramatic video.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones said today (Tuesday): “I am pleased with the sentence given to Page and hope it deters others from driving in a similar manner. He put the spectating pedestrians, his passenger and his own life in danger in a unroadworthy heavily modified vehicle.