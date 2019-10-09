Video shows helicopter and diving team scouring Milton Keynes as part of Leah Croucher police search

Video from the scene of a major police search in relation to missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher.
Thames Valley Police officers investigating the disappearance of Leah Croucher in Milton Keynes in February have today commenced a search of the lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.
The search, which is expected to last days, follows information received from a member of the public who has described seeing an item of clothing in that location - a grey hooded top that police believe may be linked to Leah.
Video shows the specialist diving team and police helicopters scouring the area.
Read full story: Police searching lake and surrounding area at Blue Lagoon in Milton Keynes after reported sighting of missing Leah Croucher's jumper
See more: Pictures from the scene as specialist diving team is called to Milton Keynes to assist police with search relating to missing Leah Croucher