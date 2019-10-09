Video shows helicopter and diving team scouring Milton Keynes as part of Leah Croucher police search

Video from the scene of a major police search in relation to missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher.

Thames Valley Police officers investigating the disappearance of Leah Croucher in Milton Keynes in February have today commenced a search of the lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

Helicopter and diving team at the scene

The search, which is expected to last days, follows information received from a member of the public who has described seeing an item of clothing in that location - a grey hooded top that police believe may be linked to Leah.

Video shows the specialist diving team and police helicopters scouring the area.

