Video shows Milton Keynes driver’s ‘extreme road rage’ causing motorbiker to catapult over a bridge

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for four years after his ‘extreme road rage’ caused a motorcyclist to plummet over a bridge.

Nikesh Mistry, of Groundsel Close, Walnut Tree, has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Milton Keynes.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court in December.

Police called it 'extreme road rage'.

Appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court last week, Mistry was sentenced four years and ten months’ imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and ten months and will need to take an extended re-test before getting his licence back.

Police have released a video of footage of the moment Mistry’s vehicle forced a motorbike rider over a bridge on November 19 2022.

Mistry was driving a BMW near the Walton Roundabout, Milton Keynes.

On entering the roundabout there was an incident with a motorbike ridden by the victim in his 40s.

Both vehicles entered Brickhill Street, travelling north, with the motorcycle alongside the BMW. A non-verbal exchange occurred between Mistry and the rider.

Mistry then recklessly decided to use his vehicle to force the motorcyclist to the offside of the carriageway swerving towards him. Both vehicles travelled onto the wrong side of the road with the rider of the motorcycle forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Mistry continued to force the rider of the motorcycle off the road, up onto the verge, squashing the motorcycle between his vehicle and some metal barrier bridge railing.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and was catapulted over the bridge landing in undergrowth underneath the bridge.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Mistry, unable to control his vehicle further, collided head on with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, causing serious injuries to the front passenger of this car.

They were taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Mistry was charged with the offences via a postal requisition on 22 May 2023.

Investigating officer PC Phil McGlue said: “This case is an extreme example of road rage.

"Mistry was not in any immediate danger and chose to respond in a manner that was so violent and so disproportionate that he turned road disagreement into a very serious assault.