Video shows nonchalant crook stealing Amazon parcels from car in Milton Keynes

Remarkably clear CCTV footage shows just how casually a crook treats a break-in of a car outside an MK house.

The car is one of several believed to have been broken into in the Simpson area last week.

The owner had made it even easier for the thief by mistakenly leaving his car unlocked. He also made the mistake of leaving packages he'd ordered from Amazon in the boot.

The crook tries the car door

"I had thought it was locked but obviously failed to lock it properly," he said.

The CCTV footage shows the thief first trying then car door, then sauntering around to the boot.

Showing no apparent nerves, he opens the boot and sorts slowly through the contents.

"He ripped open the Amazon packages and stole a couple of bits and also pinched the spare key I had in the car," said the owner.