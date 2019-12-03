Video shows prolific Milton Keynes burglar assaulting woman as he is caught in the act before being jailed for four years

A prolific Milton Keynes burglar who assaulted a young woman when she caught him red-handed has been jailed for more than four years.

Ross Peters, aged 43, has been convicted of assault, robbery and burglary offences in Milton Keynes.

He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery, one count of fraud, burglary and assault.

The court hear Peters, who gave his address as no fixed abode, entered a property in Breton, Stony Stratford, while the 64-year-old female occupant was asleep inside on September 13.

After being confronted by the woman, Peters left. But he then returned later in the day and took a handbag from her while inside the house.

Just as Peters was leaving the house, a woman aged 26 was returning. Peters promptly assaulted her in the doorway and fled - but his actions were captured beautifully on CCTV.

Ross Peters

Thankfully, neither victtim was injured during the incidents. But the bank cards from the handbag were used five times that morning in Milton Keynes.

Polcie also charged Peters with another burglary of a house in Alton Gate on Westcroft ten days later - on September 23.

An Aylesbury Crown court judge has now jailed him for four years and six months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Acland said: “I would like to thank the victims in this case for their support throughout the investigation process. The evidence in this case was overwhelming, particularly because of personal CCTV from the victims. Peters has been a prolific offender and will now spend time in prison to contemplate his actions."

He added: "Burglary and robbery is treated as a priority by Thames Valley Police and every effort is made to bring offenders to justice through the court process."