Video shows 'violent' man assaulting police officer in Milton Keynes as string of offences finally catches up with him

A man has been jailed for a string of offences in Milton Keynes including assaulting a police officer.

John Melville, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 1 July to one year and 10 months’ imprisonment.

John Melville

It’s in connection with multiple offences he pleaded guilty to:

- One count of burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal

- Eight counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

- Three assault with intent to resist arrest.

- One attempt burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal

- One vehicle interference

- On 29 October 2018, Melville attended Ardwell Lane, Greenleys in contravention of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

- On 30 October 2018, he attended Ardwell Lane, Greenleys, in contravention of the same Criminal Behaviour Order, he also assaulted a member of the public and assaulted a police officer during his arrest, this incident is shown in the video footage above

- At the end of 2018, Melville breached the Criminal Behaviour Order a further six times in the Ardwell Lane, Greenleys area.

- On 6 January this year, he attempted to break into a property in Wolverton.

- On 8 January he assaulted a police officer when trying to evade arrest.

- On 15 April, Melville broke into a garage in Milton Keynes.

Sergeant Thomas Barcham, said: “John Melville is a persistent and violent offender, who has assaulted police officers who were trying to carry out their duties. Such behaviour will not be tolerated by the force, the Crown Prosecution Service or the courts, as is demonstrated in this case.

“Melville has had a negative impact on the local community, with members of the public and businesses negatively effected by his actions.

“Incidents of this nature are taken seriously and investigated, anyone experience fear in their communities from an individual is encouraged to call police.”

You can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.