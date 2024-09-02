Video: Watch how police chased a 127mph motorcyclist on Milton Keynes road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police spotted 33-year-old Ricky Catchpole riding his Yamaha R1 bike along the A5 with no numberplate.
The tried to stop him but he sped off, reaching a speed of 127mph and “using the road like a racetrack”, say officers.
The pursuit came to an abrupt end when Catchpole fell off his bike while taking a tight corner.
Now he has been brought before a judge and has been punished with a month’s driving ban and ordered to pay a whopping fine and costs totalling more than £5,000.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The penalties would have been far less severe if he had just stopped for the officers and accepted a ticket for speeding."
They added: “The A5 road has been the site of several fatal collisions this year, with many more in recent years, which is why much activity takes place on this road.
"Unfortunately, the rider in this case had learned a hard lesson about the consequences of riding at such a speed and then trying to flee the police.”