Video: Watch how police chased a 127mph motorcyclist on Milton Keynes road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a dramatic video of a 127mpg motorcycle pursuit in Milton Keynes.

Police spotted 33-year-old Ricky Catchpole riding his Yamaha R1 bike along the A5 with no numberplate.

The tried to stop him but he sped off, reaching a speed of 127mph and “using the road like a racetrack”, say officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pursuit came to an abrupt end when Catchpole fell off his bike while taking a tight corner.

Ricky Catchpole sped away from police at 127mph on the A5 in Milton Keynes

Now he has been brought before a judge and has been punished with a month’s driving ban and ordered to pay a whopping fine and costs totalling more than £5,000.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The penalties would have been far less severe if he had just stopped for the officers and accepted a ticket for speeding."

They added: “The A5 road has been the site of several fatal collisions this year, with many more in recent years, which is why much activity takes place on this road.

"Unfortunately, the rider in this case had learned a hard lesson about the consequences of riding at such a speed and then trying to flee the police.”