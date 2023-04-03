VIDEO: Watch police dismantle cannabis factory near Milton Keynes in under 40 seconds

News you can trust since 1981
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

Well, you don’t get to see this every day, do you?

Sure, Bedfordshire Police bust cannabis factories all over Bedford and the wider area all the time – but to actually see a factory being dismantled, albeit sped up, is impressive.

This particular bust was from last week when nearly 200 cannabis plants were seized from a property near Milton Keynes

In a statement on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: “This is our officers dismantling a cannabis factory in under 40 seconds in Aspley Heath, near Woburn.

"In this quaint village, 187 plants worth thousands of pounds were discovered and subsequently destroyed.

"Cannabis factories can crop anywhere, not just in our bigger towns. They can pose huge risks to neighbouring properties from things like fire hazards and dodgy wiring, as well as the violence and exploitation so often associated with these criminal operations.

"We need your help to spot these factories."

The signs to spot for a property being used to cultivate drugs are:

Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows and chinks of bright light throughout the nights

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Noise from fans

You can report it online here