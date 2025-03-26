'Vile' man who raped teenage boy in Milton Keynes and sexually assaulted him again when he was an adult is jailed for 25 years

A man has been sentenced to almost 25 years in prison for raping and sexual assaulting a male victim over a prolonged period.

Jonathan Lloyd, aged 49, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on 19 September 2024, following a trial lasting nine days at Reading Crown Court.

Returning to the same court on Monday March 24, Lloyd was sentenced to an extended term of 21 years for rape, which consists of 14 years in custody and a further seven years on licence, plus an additional two years for sexual assault, to run consecutively.

He was also sentenced to a further 18 months for possession of indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order, relating to offences in 2021, for which he was convicted on 31 August 2024.

Rapist Jonathan Lloyd has been jailed for almost 25 years. Photo: Police

This sentence is also to run consecutively, giving a total of 24 and a half years.

The court heard that in October 2004 Lloyd raped his victim, who was a teenager at the time, on two separate occasions.

Several years later, between 2011 and 2012, Lloyd committed a further offence of sexual assault by touching on the same victim, who was then in his 20s.

The victim showed courage to report these offences to Thames Valley Police in 2020 and following a lengthy and thorough investigation, Lloyd was charged on 28 April 2022.

Police described Lloyd, who lives in Norwich, as “vile”, saying: “Lloyd betrayed the trust a young person placed in him as an adult in a truly abhorrent manner.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hollie Cromarty, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “Jonathan Lloyd carried out horrific sexual attacks on his victim, betraying the trust a young person placed in an adult.

“I must commend the victim for his immense bravery in coming forward to the police and showing the courage to see this through to a trial and conviction.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offences Lloyd committed. He continued to maintain his innocence, but the jury saw through his lies. I am pleased that he has finally been brought to justice and will spend an extremely long time in prison.

“The facts of this case are truly horrendous, but I hope that the outcome of this investigation will help the victim to put this behind him and move on with his life.

"Lloyd has a long time to reflect on his abhorrent actions, and I would like to wish his victim in this case all the very best for his future as he seeks to rebuild his life.

DC Cromarty added: “No matter what the passage of time, we are absolutely committed to investigating sexual offences, and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice. I would urge anybody who has been a victim of offences like these, no matter what the passage of time, to please report it to us.

“We have specially trained officers who can support you and we will be committed to investigating such crimes and bring offenders to justice.”