'Violent and terrifying robber' left two people trussed up and badly injured in their Milton Keynes home

A man has been jailed after a violent and terrifying robbery that left two people tied up and injured in their own home.

Shaun Roadnight, aged 44, was last week put behind bars for 15 years after a jury St Albans Crown Court found him guilty following a three day trial.

But his accomplice has never been charged and brought to justice.

The court heard how Roadnight and the accomplice broke into a house in Scotch Firs on Wavendon Gate in April last year, beat up the owners and tied them to a bed.

Shaun Roadnight has been jailed for 15 years

One of the occupants, a woman in her thirties, returned home mid break-in – and was hit over the head from behind as soon as she walked through the door.

She immediately started to scream and one of the burglars forcefully put his hand over her mouth to stop her.

The other occupant of the house, a man in his fifties, was in the office upstairs and unaware of the break-in at first. He heard the screaming and came down the stairs - but one of the offenders grabbed him and started beating him up.

Over the next hour and 45 minutes, the offenders tied both victims to a bed using cable ties, assaulted them, and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher over them.

They also smashed a glass bottle over the male victim’s head, causing him to have a bleed on the brain. Then they dragged the terrified couple from room to room and down the stairs, asking them where the safe was.

Eventually, after the pair had stolen a watch, the female managed to break free and ran to a neighbour’s house to call police.

They tracked down Roadnight after he was spotted discarding his clothing in a rubbish bin on the estate. Officers gave chase and arrested him. The watch was found in his possession.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was called to treat the injured victims. The man suffered a bleed to the left side of the front of his brain, three fractured ribs, swelling and bruising over his left eye socket and the left side of his face, bruising over both cheeks and upper jaw,and an abrasion to the right side of his upper back.

The female victim suffered bruising along her arms, legs and wrists where she was cable-tied.

Roadnight, who lives in Sudbury in Suffolk, was found guilty of two counts each of robbery and false imprisonment, and one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a three-day trial at the same court in September last year.

Detective Constable Hazel Grant from the Milton Keynes Priority Crime Team said: “This was a nasty and vicious assault where the victims were subjected to a prolonged assault not knowing the capabilities of the offenders and whether they would survive the assault.

“The sentence Roadnight received is justified and reflects the gravity of his offences.”

She added: “While we did make other arrests in relation to this robbery, we have been unable to charge anyone else and bring the second offender to justice.

“Anyone with information that might help us to do that should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43240164210. It’s never too late to come forward.”