Violent crime has increased by more than 23 per cent in Milton Keynes over past year

Crimes involving violence against people have increased by more than 23 per cent in Milton Keynes over the past year, the Citizen can reveal.

Between August 2018 and July 2019, 21,895 crimes classed as “victim based” were recorded in the city.

Police

These range from muders, of which there were two, to violence with injury, of which there were 2,561.

Robbery of personal property increased by five per cent with 210 offences recorded over the year.

‘Crimes against society’ which include drugs, weapon possession and public order offences, showed a major increase of 30.6 per cent.

Some 2,623 incidents were recorded in this category, including 233 cases of possession of a weapon and 610 drug crimes.

Burglaries dropped by 24 per cent overall and religious crimes dropped by 27 per cent.

Incidents of criminal damage showed a slight drop of 3.6 per cent, but there were still 2,451 offences recorded.

Overall, crime rose in MK by 8.3 per cent, with 24,518 incidents recorded.