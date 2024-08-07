A 41-year-old man has been sent to prison for yanking out clumps of a woman’s hair and trying to strangle her.

Andrew Williamson, aged 41, threatened the terrified woman with a knife during his attack and stabbed the sofa and phone so she was unable to call for help, a court heard.

Two young children were in the property at the time.

Williamson, of Stolford Rise, Tattenhoe, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Northampton Crown Court

The terrifying incident happened at an address in Northampton.

A police spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of November 4, 2023, Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call from a woman in Northampton reporting her partner had attacked her, punching her and pulling out a large clump of her hair, as well as threatening her with a knife and stabbing her sofa and phone so she couldn’t call for help.

“Response officers attended to find a neighbour helping the highly distressed woman, who told them her injuries had been inflicted by Andrew Williamson following an argument stemming from his jealousy and drug use.

“She went on to reveal Williamson had strangled her during the incident, restricting her breathing, punched her repeatedly in the face and had held a knife in a threatening way to stop her calling for help before he fled the scene.”

Police issued a wanted appeal and Williamson was arrested in January 2024.

He has now been sentenced to 27 months in prison and given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim or attending anywhere she lives or visits.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Rachel Powell said: “This was a prolonged attack that left her with injuries th at have affected her both emotionally and physically. He ripped out so much of her hair as to have partially scalped her, causing injuries among the worst I have seen in my 20-year career.

“Williamson’s violence, threats and intimidation left her feeling scared and powerless to escape him but thanks to her bravery in speaking up about what he put her through, he admitted his guilt and has rightly been imprisoned for his unacceptable actions.

“This woman deserves nothing but happiness in her future and I hope seeing Williamson go to prison gives her some comfort as she continues to heal and recover.”