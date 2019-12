Heartless thieves have broken into a vulnerable adult's Milton Keynes home and stolen items on Christmas Eve.

At 3am, Thames Valley Police officers were called to the burglary of what they described as 'a vulnerable adult's property' in Rowlands Close, Bletchley.

"Three men have entered the property and stolen items before leaving on bikes," a police spokesman said.

"If anyone saw anything around this time, please contact 101."