Wanted Mary McCann being hunted in connection with a fatal crash on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes 'may have changed her appearance'

Mary McCann

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in locating a woman who failed to appear at court in Aylesbury.

Mary McCann, aged 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby failed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

Judge issues arrest warrant for mum accused of killing her own children in M1 crash near NorthamptonShe is white, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also speaks with an Irish accent.

McCann is known to have links to Derby, Huntingdon, Luton, the Notholt and Uxbridge areas of London and also the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Mary McCann after she failed to appear at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

“We believe that it may be possible for McCann to try to alter her appearance.

“If anyone believes they recognise McCann, or has any information as to her whereabouts, then please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We do not believe that she poses a danger to the wider public, however if you see her please call Thames Valley Police on 101, and quote reference number 43210356500.