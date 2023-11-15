WANTED: Police searching for man with links to Milton Keynes after Northamptonshire burglary

The 51-year-old is wanted in connection with an allegation of burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to Milton Keynes is wanted after an allegation of burglary in Northamptonshire.

Simon Brown is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an allegation of burglary at a residential address in Towcester on July 14, this year.