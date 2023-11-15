WANTED: Police searching for man with links to Milton Keynes after Northamptonshire burglary
The 51-year-old is wanted in connection with an allegation of burglary
A man with links to Milton Keynes is wanted after an allegation of burglary in Northamptonshire.
Simon Brown is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an allegation of burglary at a residential address in Towcester on July 14, this year.
Anyone who has seen Brown or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000434446.