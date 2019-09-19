Warning about fraudsters pretending to be Home Office officials knocking on doors in Milton Keynes

Fraudsters pretending to be government officials are knocking on doors in an attempt to rob homes, residents have been warned.

City neighbourhood watch groups have been told the fraudsters look “presentable” and say they are calling on behalf of the Home Office.

“They have documents with the letterhead Department of Home Affairs and claim to be confirming that everyone has a valid ID for the upcoming Census. They are really attempting to rob homes,” said a warning Facebook post from Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council.

It adds: “Please be advised that we are told that there is no initiative of this kind from the Government. Please distribute this message to your members. These fraudsters are moving around the area and they look presentable.”