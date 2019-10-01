Warning after girl is followed by driver of small grey van in Milton Keynes

Concerned parents are sharing a social media warning about a van driver that followed and pestered a young girl.

The young teen was walking in Blakelands at around 11am yesterday morning when she was followed by a man driving a small grey van.

Blakelands MK

The man drove along the road beside her at walking pace and remarked on 'what a nice top she was wearing'.

The quick-witted girl pretended to be on her phone but secretly filmed him.

He only drove off when another female passer-by stopped to ask if she was okay.

Police and nearby Ousedale School have both been informed.

The van was similar to this

The van is pale grey with panels instead of side and back windows. It looks similar to a Ford Transit Connect.