WARNING DISTRESSING IMAGE: Primary school's pet chickens are "kicked to death" in Milton Keynes

Sick thugs have kicked a primary school's pet chickens to death, the Citizen can reveal.

WARNING SOME MAY FIND IMAGE DISTRESSING

The social media post

And the same ruthless gang may be responsible for trashing the shelters of more chickens and ducks at another primary school last night.

The first attack happened at Middleton Primary last week.

A social media posting said: "Six lads entered the school grounds through the skate park and kicked our school's chickens to death."

Last night New Bradwell school was broken into and the animal shelters were trashed.

The dead chicken

A Facebook post said: "We are urgently looking to house three ducks and six to eight chickens (we haven't found them all yet) temporarily until the end of the school holidays."