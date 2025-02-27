Warning: Do not approach this wanted man who could be on the loose in Milton Keynes, say police
Seamus Devlin, aged 31, who is wanted for failing to appear in court and alleged driving offences near Bicester.
He is also wanted for failing to appear at Boston Magistrates Court, Lincolnshire, on July 28, 2021.
Devlin is known to frequent Milton Keynes, say officers.
"If you see him, do not approach and call 999,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.
They added: “If you know of his whereabouts please call us on 101, quoting 43240601372.”
Devlin was stopped by police on October 11 last year for allegedly driving erratically on the A4421 near Finmere. Officers found that he was driving whilst disqualified and without valid insurance.